"Don't Fall For It": Medical Exam Body Issues Big Warning To NEET-PG 2025 Candidates

NEET-PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a advisory to candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2025), urging them to stay alert against fake communications falsely issued in the Board's name. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 3 in a single shift.

In an official notice, the Board cautioned that spoofed notices, emails, SMS, and social media posts are being circulated by imposters claiming to be representatives of NBEMS. These communications often contain misleading information and false promises of assistance in the exam process.

"Unscrupulous agents or touts may make false and bogus claims to candidates using spoofed content in the name of NBEMS for phishing," the notice reads. "Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or misled by such individuals making fake promises of help through forged documents or messages."

NBEMS clarified that it does not send any emails or messages related to securing good marks or offering assistance in its examinations. All official updates and notices are published only on the NBEMS website - natboard.edu.in - and candidates are strongly advised to cross-verify any information they receive.

To further ensure authenticity, NBEMS stated that all notices issued since July 2020 carry a QR code that can be scanned to access the official version on its website. Students have also been encouraged to follow the Board's verified WhatsApp channel for real-time updates.

"If any candidate is contacted by someone claiming to provide exam papers or undue favour via spoofed communication or social media, it should be immediately reported to NBEMS at reportumc@natboard.edu.in and to local law enforcement authorities," the Board said.

Candidates are urged to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to fraudsters during the NEET-PG 2025 exam cycle.