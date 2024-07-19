NEET PG Admit Card To Be Out On August 8

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be released on August 8, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be able download the admit cards from the official website by entering their login credentials.

The admit cards will have details about the test city allotted to the candidates. The official notification by the NBEMS reads, "The test centre venue in the test city allocated will be intimated through admit card which will be released on August 8, 2024 at NBEMS website."

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi had released the list of test cities for the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024. Candidates can provide choices for four preferred test cities where they wish to appear for the exam. These test cities will be selected from the available list within the state of correspondence address indicated by the candidate in their NEET-PG 2024 application form.

Candidates are required to choose their test city by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which will be opened from July 19 to July 22, 2024. The window can be accessed through NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET-PG exam on August 11, 2024. The exam this year will be held in two shifts. NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23 from 9 am to 12.30 pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The NEET PG 2024 will be conducted in two shifts with a changed exam pattern. The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced mandatory time-bound sections in the NEET PG exam.