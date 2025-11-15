Advertisement

NEET PG 2025: Check State-Wise Counselling Updates For Medical Aspirants

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: As the counselling season progresses, medical aspirants are seeking state-wise updates to stay informed about schedules, deadlines, and official process.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Check the current status across states and union territories.

NEET PG 2025: The counselling process for NEET PG 2025 is underway, with state and central authorities managing admissions for postgraduate medical seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) oversees counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, and central institutions, while state medical counselling authorities handle admissions to state quota seats and state-run colleges.

As the counselling season progresses, medical aspirants are seeking state-wise updates to stay informed about schedules, deadlines, and official process. Here is the current status across states and union territories (as of November 2025):

State / UT    Counselling Status (Nov 2025)Official Websites
 
All India Quota (AIQ)    Choice filling deferredmcc.nic.in
Andhra PradeshState process ongoingdrntr.uhsap.in
Arunachal PradeshUpdates expectedapdhte.nic.in
AssamUpdates expecteddme.assam.gov.in
BiharUpdates expectedbceceboard.bihar.gov.in
ChhattisgarhState process ongoingcgdme.co.in
DelhiProcess via MCC & state quotafmsc.ac.in, mcc.nic.in
GoaUpdates expecteddte.goa.gov.in
Gujarat    Updates expectedmedadmgujarat.org
HaryanaRound 1 registration open until Nov 16, 2025dmer.haryana.gov.in
Himachal PradeshUpdates expectedamruhp.ac.in
Jammu & KashmirUpdates expectedjkbopee.gov.in
JharkhandUpdates expectedjceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
KarnatakaProvisional seat matrix released, verification donekea.kar.nic.in
KeralaRound 1 revised merit list releasedcee.kerala.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh    State schedule, seat chart released

dme.mponline.gov.in

dme.mponline​    

MaharashtraProcess stalled until further noticecetcell.net.in
ManipurUpdates expectedmanipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
MeghalayaUpdates expectedmeghealth.gov.in
MizoramUpdates expectedmc.mizoram.gov.in
NagalandUpdates expectednagahealth.nagaland.gov.in
OdishaUpdates expecteddmetodisha.gov.in
PuducherryUpdates expected    centacpuducherry.in
PunjabChoice filling process extendedbfuhs.ac.in
RajasthanRegistration last date Nov 14, 2025rajneetpg2025.com
SikkimUpdates expectedsmsssikkim.ac.in
Tamil NaduState rank & provisional lists releasedtnmedicalselection.net
TelanganaRound 1 registration for management quota concludedknruhs.telangana.gov.in
TripuraRegistration ended Nov 14, new website activetrmcc.admissions.nic.in
Uttar PradeshRound 1 registration and payment completed Nov 13upneet.gov.in
Uttarakhand    Updates expectedhnbumu.ac.in
West BengalUpdates expectedwbmcc.nic.in


For many aspirants, meeting deadlines and tracking updates is critical. In the previous 2024 cycle, delays occurred due to last-minute changes in the seat matrices by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of MCC and respective state authorities to ensure they do not miss any important updates.

