NEET PG 2025: Check State-Wise Counselling Updates For Medical Aspirants

NEET PG 2025: The counselling process for NEET PG 2025 is underway, with state and central authorities managing admissions for postgraduate medical seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) oversees counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, and central institutions, while state medical counselling authorities handle admissions to state quota seats and state-run colleges.
As the counselling season progresses, medical aspirants are seeking state-wise updates to stay informed about schedules, deadlines, and official process. Here is the current status across states and union territories (as of November 2025):
|State / UT
|Counselling Status (Nov 2025)
|Official Websites
|All India Quota (AIQ)
|Choice filling deferred
|mcc.nic.in
|Andhra Pradesh
|State process ongoing
|drntr.uhsap.in
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Updates expected
|apdhte.nic.in
|Assam
|Updates expected
|dme.assam.gov.in
|Bihar
|Updates expected
|bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|Chhattisgarh
|State process ongoing
|cgdme.co.in
|Delhi
|Process via MCC & state quota
|fmsc.ac.in, mcc.nic.in
|Goa
|Updates expected
|dte.goa.gov.in
|Gujarat
|Updates expected
|medadmgujarat.org
|Haryana
|Round 1 registration open until Nov 16, 2025
|dmer.haryana.gov.in
|Himachal Pradesh
|Updates expected
|amruhp.ac.in
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Updates expected
|jkbopee.gov.in
|Jharkhand
|Updates expected
|jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|Karnataka
|Provisional seat matrix released, verification done
|kea.kar.nic.in
|Kerala
|Round 1 revised merit list released
|cee.kerala.gov.in
|Madhya Pradesh
|State schedule, seat chart released
dme.mponline.gov.in
dme.mponline
|Maharashtra
|Process stalled until further notice
|cetcell.net.in
|Manipur
|Updates expected
|manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
|Meghalaya
|Updates expected
|meghealth.gov.in
|Mizoram
|Updates expected
|mc.mizoram.gov.in
|Nagaland
|Updates expected
|nagahealth.nagaland.gov.in
|Odisha
|Updates expected
|dmetodisha.gov.in
|Puducherry
|Updates expected
|centacpuducherry.in
|Punjab
|Choice filling process extended
|bfuhs.ac.in
|Rajasthan
|Registration last date Nov 14, 2025
|rajneetpg2025.com
|Sikkim
|Updates expected
|smsssikkim.ac.in
|Tamil Nadu
|State rank & provisional lists released
|tnmedicalselection.net
|Telangana
|Round 1 registration for management quota concluded
|knruhs.telangana.gov.in
|Tripura
|Registration ended Nov 14, new website active
|trmcc.admissions.nic.in
|Uttar Pradesh
|Round 1 registration and payment completed Nov 13
|upneet.gov.in
|Uttarakhand
|Updates expected
|hnbumu.ac.in
|West Bengal
|Updates expected
|wbmcc.nic.in
For many aspirants, meeting deadlines and tracking updates is critical. In the previous 2024 cycle, delays occurred due to last-minute changes in the seat matrices by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of MCC and respective state authorities to ensure they do not miss any important updates.