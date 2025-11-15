NEET PG 2025: Check State-Wise Counselling Updates For Medical Aspirants

NEET PG 2025: The counselling process for NEET PG 2025 is underway, with state and central authorities managing admissions for postgraduate medical seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) oversees counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, and central institutions, while state medical counselling authorities handle admissions to state quota seats and state-run colleges.

As the counselling season progresses, medical aspirants are seeking state-wise updates to stay informed about schedules, deadlines, and official process. Here is the current status across states and union territories (as of November 2025):

State / UT Counselling Status (Nov 2025) Official Websites

All India Quota (AIQ) Choice filling deferred mcc.nic.in Andhra Pradesh State process ongoing drntr.uhsap.in Arunachal Pradesh Updates expected apdhte.nic.in Assam Updates expected dme.assam.gov.in Bihar Updates expected bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Chhattisgarh State process ongoing cgdme.co.in Delhi Process via MCC & state quota fmsc.ac.in, mcc.nic.in Goa Updates expected dte.goa.gov.in Gujarat Updates expected medadmgujarat.org Haryana Round 1 registration open until Nov 16, 2025 dmer.haryana.gov.in Himachal Pradesh Updates expected amruhp.ac.in Jammu & Kashmir Updates expected jkbopee.gov.in Jharkhand Updates expected jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in Karnataka Provisional seat matrix released, verification done kea.kar.nic.in Kerala Round 1 revised merit list released cee.kerala.gov.in Madhya Pradesh State schedule, seat chart released dme.mponline.gov.in dme.mponline​ Maharashtra Process stalled until further notice cetcell.net.in Manipur Updates expected manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in Meghalaya Updates expected meghealth.gov.in Mizoram Updates expected mc.mizoram.gov.in Nagaland Updates expected nagahealth.nagaland.gov.in Odisha Updates expected dmetodisha.gov.in Puducherry Updates expected centacpuducherry.in Punjab Choice filling process extended bfuhs.ac.in Rajasthan Registration last date Nov 14, 2025 rajneetpg2025.com Sikkim Updates expected smsssikkim.ac.in Tamil Nadu State rank & provisional lists released tnmedicalselection.net Telangana Round 1 registration for management quota concluded knruhs.telangana.gov.in Tripura Registration ended Nov 14, new website active trmcc.admissions.nic.in Uttar Pradesh Round 1 registration and payment completed Nov 13 upneet.gov.in Uttarakhand Updates expected hnbumu.ac.in West Bengal Updates expected wbmcc.nic.in



For many aspirants, meeting deadlines and tracking updates is critical. In the previous 2024 cycle, delays occurred due to last-minute changes in the seat matrices by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of MCC and respective state authorities to ensure they do not miss any important updates.