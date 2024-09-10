NEET PG 2024 Scorecard For All India Quota Seats Expected Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate medical entrance test (NEET PG) 2024 today. Once released, candidates will be able to check the score cards for 50 per cent All India Quota Seats on the official website of MCC. The board had announced the NEET PG results on August 23, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 11. The release of separate scorecards for All India Quota seats were scheduled to be released on September 10, 2024.

The NBEMS had earlier notified that the board will not issue copy of scorecards to individual candidates. The candidature of the applicant is purely on provisional basis subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their face ID wherever required.



The All India 50% quota scorecards will include:

a) The candidate's overall rank for eligibility in AIQ NEET PG counselling for MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, Direct 6-year DrNB programs, and NBEMS Diploma courses.



b) The candidate's rank in their category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) for AIQ NEET PG counselling.



Last week, NBEMS released the NEET PG results and merit list for All India Quota seats. In a notification, the board stated that separate scorecards will be issued for candidates eligible for AIQ counselling, which will be available from September 10 onward.



"The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates eligible for online counselling for All India 50% quota seats can be viewed and downloaded from the NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on or after 10th September 2024. A copy of the scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required," NBEMS stated in the notification.



