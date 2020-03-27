NEET UG 2020 Admit Card Today?

NEET UG 2020 admit card may get delayed

National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the release of NEET UG 2020 exam today. The admit cards will be released on the official website. There has been no word from the agency about the time for NEET admit card release.

The Agency, however, may delay the release of the admit cards. NTA, as a precaution against COVID-19, the agency is working with limited resources right now. There has been no official word from the agency but some media outlets have reported NTA officials confirming the delay in releasing NEET admit card and a possible postponement of the exam.

NEET UG is held for admission to undergraduate medical, dental and Aayush programmes. Earlier, the exam was held for all satte and central medicla and dental institutes except for AIIMS and JIPMER. However, the separate entrance exams for AIIMS and JIPMER have been discontinued from this year and all admissions will be held based on NEET UG ranks only.

The NEET UG exam will be held for 3 hours' duration. The exam will be objective in nature and will be OMR-based.

The paper will be held in the afternoon session, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will have 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry sections. For the Biology part, there will be 45 questions covering topics from Botany, and 45 questions covering Zoology.

Each question will carry 4 marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NTA had to postpone JEE Main exam in view of the coronavirus pandemic. JEE Main exam was scheduled in April. The new dates will be announced only after the 21-day period of the lockdown is over and situation is reviewed again.

