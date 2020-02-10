NEET UG 2020 Application, Form Correction Over. What's Next

NEET UG 2020 exam will be held in OMR-based format in May

National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally wrapped up the application process for NEET UG 2020. The agency had concluded the application process on December 31 but extended the last date to January 6. Later the agency also re-opened the application fee payment gateway for applicants who had registered for the exam but could not pay the application fee.

The application window was re-opened from February 3 to February 9. Meanwhile, the agency also completed the for correction process on January 31.

With the application process over, the exam has arrived closer than it was before. Now, NTA will release NEET UG admit cards on March 27.

NEET UG admit cards will be released on the exam's official website, 'ntaneet.nic.in'. Students will need their login details to download their admit cards from the website.

The NEET UG exam will be held on May 3 in OMR-format. The NEET UG exam will be held in 11 languages including English and Hindi.

The exam will be of 3 hours' duration and will be held in the afternoon session, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

After the exam is over, NTA will release the provisional answer key on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the agency will also release candidate's recorded responses. Students will be free to submit objections on the answer key and the response sheet.

After the agency reviews the objections received, it will prepare a final answer key and subsequently release NEET UG 2020 result by June 4, 2020.

The NEET exam this year holds more value than the exam held previous year for the simple reason that this year onward, NEET will be the only medical entrance exam. Admission to medical and dental programmes offered by AIIMS and JIPMER will also be through NEET.

