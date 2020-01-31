NEET UG 2020 Application Correction Window Closes Today

NEET UG 2020: NTA will conclude application correction process today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the correction process for NEET UG application forms today. Students who had applied for NEET UG 2020 exam, were provided with the opportunity to make any correction in their application form. The process began on January 15 and will conclude today, i.e. January 31.

Students who have not exercised the option yet should check their particulars in the application form and correct their particulars if need be. The correction window will not be extended and the information provided in the application form will be treated as final.

Any incorrect information in the application form, if not corrected, may lead to disqualification from the exam or counselling process. Hence, students should check their details on the application form one more time.

After editing process for NEET UG applications is over, the NEET UG 2020 admit cards would be released on the official website on March 27, 2020. The exam is scheduled on May 3, 2020.

The OMR-based exam will be held in 11 languages including Hindi and English. Candidates who have opted for any language other than English will be provided question booklet in the language of their choice and English.

In case of any ambiguity in translation of a question in the test, its English version will be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.

