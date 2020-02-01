NTA Re-Opens Application Fee Payment Window For NEET UG

NTA has re-opened application fee window for NEET UG 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA), after receiving representation from applicants, is providing another opportunity for fee payment for NEET UG 2020. Meanwhile, the agency concluded form correction process for NEET applicants yesterday, i.e. January 31, 2020.

The Agency had, initially, announced that the application process for NEET UG will conclude on December 31 but extended the last date to January 6. The last date to complete the payment process was also extended till January 7.

Several candidates, however, could not complete the fee payment process even after extension of the last date. After receiving representation form such candidates, NTA has decided to provide another opportunity to pay application fee for NEET.

However, this option is being provided only to those candidates who had already finished the step I of application process, that is registering for the exam.

All those candidates will be allowed to complete steps II, III, and IV of the application process. These steps are - filling the application form, uploading scanned images, and payment of application fee.

The window to complete the application form for registered candidates will open on February 3, 2020 and close on February 9, 2020.

The exam is scheduled on May 3, 2020. The OMR-based exam will be held in 11 languages including Hindi and English. Admit card for NEET UG will be released on March 27.

