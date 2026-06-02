NEET MDS Result 2026 Out: Scorecard, Cut-Off, Merit List Download Link, Details Here

NEET MDS 2026 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the merit list, their rank on the official website natboard.edu.in or here.

How to Download NEET MDS Result 2026?

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Click on the "Result of NEET MDS Declared" under "Public Notice" section.

The result notification will be downloaded in PDF format.

Save it for future reference.

Direct Link To Check Rank

Direct Link To Check Cut-Off, Result Release Notification

NEET MDS Merit List

Cut-Off For Admission

Merit List, Scorecard Release Details

The board has said that the final merit list for state quota seats will be released by the respective States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy.

"Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-MDS 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in on/after 10th June 2026", the board said in its official notice.

Details Mentioned on NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard

The NEET MDS 2026 scorecard is expected to contain important details related to a candidate's performance in the examination. These include: