NEET MDS 2026 Result Likely Today: Know How To Download Scorecard And Merit List

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to announce the NEET MDS 2026 Result today. The Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) entrance examination was conducted on May 2, 2026. As per the official schedule, the result is expected to be released by June 2, although the exact time has not been specified. Once released, candidates will be able to check the NEET MDS merit list and result PDFs on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS Result 2026 PDF

The NEET MDS Result 2026 will be published online in PDF format. NBEMS is expected to release two separate result PDFs. The first PDF will contain the overall merit list along with the All India Rank (AIR) of qualified candidates. The second PDF will include the rank list of candidates eligible for admission under the All India 50% Quota seats.

Candidates should note that the individual NEET MDS 2026 scorecard will be released separately after the result announcement through the candidate login portal.

The result will determine the eligibility of candidates for MDS admissions across dental colleges in India for the 2026 academic session.

How to Download NEET MDS Result 2026?

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Click on the "Examinations" section.

Select "NEET MDS" from the list of entrance examinations.

Under the NEET MDS 2026 section, click on the result link.

Open the result notification available in PDF format.

Click on the NEET MDS Result PDF link.

Check your roll number and rank in the merit list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard

The NEET MDS 2026 scorecard is expected to contain important details related to a candidate's performance in the examination. These include:

Roll Number

Application ID

Total Marks Obtained (out of 960)

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying Status

Category-wise Rank, if applicable

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official NBEMS websites for the latest updates regarding the result and scorecard release.