NEET MDS Result For All India Quota Seats Announced

The NEET MDS results for all India quota seats have been declared. The merit list is available on the official website of National Board of Examinations (NBE). The MDS result was announced in January. NEET MDS is held for admission to Master in Dental Surgery course. Candidates with Bachelor degree in Dental course are eligible to take this exam. The exam was notified in October 2019 and the exam was held on December 20.

NEET MDS Result

The cut-off score for general category candidates, in NEET MDS 2020, is 286 out of 960. "Cut-off scores will be reviewed, as per Dental Council of India, Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018 once the exact number of category-wise vacancies are made available to NBE by Dental Council of India," said the NBE in the result notice.

The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will facilitate counselling on the 50 per cent All India Quota seats.

NEET MDS exam was held on a single day in a single session. Questions were asked from standard BDS syllabus. The exam was of 3 hours' duration and was objective in nature. There were 240 Multiple Choice questions and each question carried 4 marks.

NEET MDS score will be valid only for the current admission session.

