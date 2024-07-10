NEET MDS 2024: Round 1 Counselling Results Released, Check Details

NEET MDS 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the seat allotment results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) first round of counselling.

Candidates registered for NEET MDS counselling can access their seat allotment results by visiting the official website and using their login credentials - registration number and date of birth.

According to the official schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their allocated university by July 17. Additionally, the institution will share verified candidate data with the MCC until July 19.

NEET MDS 2024: Round 2 Counseling

Registration for round 2 of NEET MDS 2024 counselling will commence on July 22, with the last date for joining being August 7. Round 2 allows for fresh choice filling and locking.

Candidates who declined their seat from Round 1 or opted for a seat upgrade can participate in round 2 counselling. Moreover, candidates who missed registering for round 1 have the opportunity to register anew.

NEET MDS 2024 counselling will include multiple rounds, including stray vacancy rounds, concluding on September 14. The academic session for postgraduate courses will commence on August 1.

NEET MDS 2024: Required Documents

Seat allotment letter

NEET MDS 2024 admit card

NEET MDS 2024 result or rank card

MBBS or BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate

Internship completion certificate (completed before March 31)

Class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate

Any identity proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhar card

Category certificates (SC, ST, EWS, OBC, disability, NRI, or OCI certificate)

Candidates undergoing physical verification must bring original documents for verification. Failure to do so will result in denial of admission to the allocated institution. NEET MDS 2024 counseling aims to allocate seats under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ).