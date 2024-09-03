UP NEET MDS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Details

UP NEET MDS 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Director General, Medical Education (UPDGME) will start the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2024 stray vacancy round registration tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can participate in the registration process for the stray vacancy round by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The official notification reads: "To participate in the stray vacancy round, it is mandatory for all eligible candidates to complete a fresh registration by paying Rs. 2000 as an online registration fee."

UP NEET MDS Stray Vacancy Round 2024: Schedule

Date of online registration: September 04, 2024 (From 11am) to September 06, 2024 (Till 2pm)

Date of depositing registration fee and security fee: September 04, 2024 (From 11 AM) to September 06, 2024 (Till 5pm)

Date of declaration of merit list: September 06, 2024

Date of online choice filling: September 06, 2024 (From 5pm) to September 09, 2024 (Till 5pm)

Date of declaration of seat allotment result: September 10, 2024

Date for downloading allotment letters and admission process: September 11, 2024 to September 14, 2024

UP NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in

Click on the UP NEET MDS section on the homepage.

Click on "New Registration 2024"

Enter your login details

Provide the required information

Click on "Submit" and save it

Take a printout of the form for future reference

However, candidates who registered and were not allocated seats in the first, second, or third round of counseling, and who have already deposited the earnest money, will not be required to deposit it again to participate in the Stray Vacancy round counseling.

UP NEET MDS is a single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance examination held for admission to various MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is compulsory for admission to MDS programs at universities and institutions across the country.