Chhattisgarh NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Results Out, Check Details

Directorate of Medical Education has announced the results for the Round 1 Seat Allotment for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) Counselling 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh medical counselling to check the results.

Candidates will be required to enter their login ID, password and security pin.

The scrutiny process for the seat allotment process will be held from August 7-10, 2024. Chhattisgarh NEET MDS Round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on August 16 and the admission process at the institute will be held from August 17-20, 2024.

The mop-up round choice filing process is scheduled for August 22-25, mop-round allocation result will be announced on September 2, 2024.

Seat matrix

Around 26 seats have been allotted in the Govt Dental College, Raipur, 37 seats in the Rungta College of Dental Sciences and Research, 20 seats in the New Horizon Dental College And Research Institute, 18 in Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital and Research Centre, 23 seats in the Maitri College of Dentistry and Research Centre and 20 seats have been allotted in Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute.

Candidates assigned seats in the institutes must follow the joining procedures specified by the respective institutions. Students are required to fulfil all the required formalities such as document verification and fee payment procedures in a timely manner to secure the reserved seat.

Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.



