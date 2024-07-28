UP MDS Admission 2024: Second Round Counselling Schedule Out, Check Dental Colleges' Fees

UP NEET MDS 2024: The schedule for the second round of online counselling for the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) has been released. The counselling is being conducted for admission to state quota seats in government and private dental colleges/universities. The registration window will open on July 30 and close on August 3. Registration fees and security deposits should be paid during the same period.

The merit list will be issued on August 2, and candidates can select their choices between August 3 and August 6.

The seat allotment result will be declared on August 7. Allotment letters will be available for download, and the admission process will take place from August 8 to 12. The academic session for MDS courses will commence on August 1.

Dental colleges, fee structure

Sardar Patel Dental College, Lucknow: Rs 7,90,500

IDS Dental College, Bareilly: Rs 8,06,400

Shri Banke Bihari Dental College, Ghaziabad: Rs 8,59,700

Kalka Dental College, Meerut: Rs 5,90,000

Chandra Dental College, Barabanki: Rs 5,42,100

Dental College, Azamgarh: Rs 7,07,100

KD Dental College, Mathura: Rs 6,70,400

Indraprastha Dental College, Ghaziabad: Rs 7,65,000

Rama Dental College, Kanpur: Rs 8,03,300

ITS Dental College, Greater Noida: Rs 8,16,000

ITS Dental College, Ghaziabad: Rs 8,10,000

Subharti Dental College, Meerut: Rs 4,97,500

School of Dental Sciences, Greater Noida: Rs 7,69,400

BBD Dental College, Lucknow: Rs 7,26,900

Kothiwal Dental College, Moradabad: Rs 6,72,300

IDST Dental College, Modinagar, Ghaziabad: Rs 7,67,600

Saraswati Dental College, Lucknow: Rs 6,00,000

UP NEET MDS 2024: Dental Colleges' Hostel Fee

Non-AC Single Occupancy: Rs 1.25 lakh per year

AC Single Occupancy: Rs 1.50 lakh per year

Non-AC Double Occupancy: Rs 87,500 per year

AC Double Occupancy: Rs 1.05 lakh per year

(Note: Mess fee is included in the above hostel fees.)

Security Deposit (Refundable)

Including hospital, library, laboratory, and other security deposits: Rs 3,00,000 (one-time)

Miscellaneous Fee: Rs 1 lakh per year (This includes all types of fees such as university registration, development fee, library fee, student association fee, gym and sports fee, admission fee, examination fee, etc. No additional fee will be charged by the colleges.)

Academic Fee Payment

The academic fee must be deposited annually.

Under no circumstances should the entire academic fee be deposited in advance as a lump sum.

The respective dental colleges are free to charge a fee lower than the prescribed amount mentioned above.

All information related to UP NEET MDS 2024 counselling will be uploaded on the departmental websites upneet.gov.in and www.dgme.up.gov.in.