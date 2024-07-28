UP MDS Admission 2024: Second Round Counselling Schedule Out, Check Dental Colleges' Fees

UP NEET MDS 2024: The schedule for the second round of online counselling for the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) has been released. The counselling is being conducted for admission to state quota seats in government and private dental colleges/universities. The registration window will open on July 30 and close on August 3. Registration fees and security deposits should be paid during the same period.
The merit list will be issued on August 2, and candidates can select their choices between August 3 and August 6.
The seat allotment result will be declared on August 7. Allotment letters will be available for download, and the admission process will take place from August 8 to 12. The academic session for MDS courses will commence on August 1.
Dental colleges, fee structure
- Sardar Patel Dental College, Lucknow: Rs 7,90,500
- IDS Dental College, Bareilly: Rs 8,06,400
- Shri Banke Bihari Dental College, Ghaziabad: Rs 8,59,700
- Kalka Dental College, Meerut: Rs 5,90,000
- Chandra Dental College, Barabanki: Rs 5,42,100
- Dental College, Azamgarh: Rs 7,07,100
- KD Dental College, Mathura: Rs 6,70,400
- Indraprastha Dental College, Ghaziabad: Rs 7,65,000
- Rama Dental College, Kanpur: Rs 8,03,300
- ITS Dental College, Greater Noida: Rs 8,16,000
- ITS Dental College, Ghaziabad: Rs 8,10,000
- Subharti Dental College, Meerut: Rs 4,97,500
- School of Dental Sciences, Greater Noida: Rs 7,69,400
- BBD Dental College, Lucknow: Rs 7,26,900
- Kothiwal Dental College, Moradabad: Rs 6,72,300
- IDST Dental College, Modinagar, Ghaziabad: Rs 7,67,600
- Saraswati Dental College, Lucknow: Rs 6,00,000
UP NEET MDS 2024: Dental Colleges' Hostel Fee
- Non-AC Single Occupancy: Rs 1.25 lakh per year
- AC Single Occupancy: Rs 1.50 lakh per year
- Non-AC Double Occupancy: Rs 87,500 per year
- AC Double Occupancy: Rs 1.05 lakh per year
- (Note: Mess fee is included in the above hostel fees.)
Security Deposit (Refundable)
Including hospital, library, laboratory, and other security deposits: Rs 3,00,000 (one-time)
Miscellaneous Fee: Rs 1 lakh per year (This includes all types of fees such as university registration, development fee, library fee, student association fee, gym and sports fee, admission fee, examination fee, etc. No additional fee will be charged by the colleges.)
Academic Fee Payment
- The academic fee must be deposited annually.
- Under no circumstances should the entire academic fee be deposited in advance as a lump sum.
- The respective dental colleges are free to charge a fee lower than the prescribed amount mentioned above.
All information related to UP NEET MDS 2024 counselling will be uploaded on the departmental websites upneet.gov.in and www.dgme.up.gov.in.