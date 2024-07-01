Advertisement
NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Registration Begins On July 1, Check Details

NEET MDS 2024: The process will consist of four rounds, including a final round in September.

NEET MDS 2024: The results of the first round will be declared on July 31.
NEET MDS 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the national eligibility-cum-entrance test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 counselling today. Candidates who cleared the exam can register online for the NEET MDS 2024 counselling by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials such as roll number, password, and security pin to register for the counselling process.

NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Steps to Register

  • Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the MDS section on the homepage
  • Click on "New Registration 2024"
  • Enter your login details
  • Click on Submit and save it
  • Take a printout for future references

The process will consist of four rounds, including a final round in September. According to the official schedule, the registration and payment of fees can be done between July 1 to July 7, 2024, up to 12 noon. The results of the first round will be declared on July 31.

The option for choice filling and locking will be available from July 2 to July 7 up to 11.55pm. The process of seat allotment will begin from July 8-9, 2024. The reporting/joining has been scheduled for July 11-17, 2024. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes and sharing of data with MCC is scheduled for July 18-19, 2024.

NEET MDS is a single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance examination held for admission to various MDS courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. It is compulsory to qualify NEET-MDS for admission to MDS courses at various universities and institutions across the country.

