NEET MDS 2019 Application Process Ends Tomorrow

The last date to apply for NEET MDS 2019 exam is November 6, 2018. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to MDS programme. It is a single-window entrance examination for admission to MDS programme and no other entrance exam will be conducted either on state level or institution level. The application process for NEET MDS began on October 16, 2018.

A candidate who has obtained a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/ recognised dental college is eligible to apply for NEET MDS exam.

Candidates can apply for the NEET MDS 2019 exam by following the steps given below:

Step one: Fill the registration form for obtaining User ID and Password. The User ID and password will be sent through SMS and Email.

Step two: Fill the application form and upload your photograph & signature.

Step three: Choose your test city.

Step four: Pay application fee.

Step five: Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

NEET MDS 2019 examination will be conducted on December 14, 2018. Exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). There will be 240 multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Every correct answer will get 4 marks while for every incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted.

