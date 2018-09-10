NEET PG 2019, NEET MDS 2019 Dates Announced; Check Now

National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the examination schedule for the MCQ based examination to be conducted in December 2018/ January 2019. NBE is responsible for conducting exams like National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG), NEET MDS, Foreign Medical Graduate Examination FMGE, and DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET).

The NEET MDS 2019 exam will be conducted on December 14, 2018. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination FMGE 2019, and DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET) 2019 will also be conducted on December 14, 2018. NEET PG 2019 will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 will be conducted on a single day in a single session.

Information Bulletin for the respective examinations containing eligibility criteria, fee schedule and other relevant details will be released by NBE in October 2018 at NBE website www.nbe.edu.in.

These exams will be MCQ-based and will be conducted in Computer-based mode. The application process for these exams will also be conducted online. The application process is likely to begin in October.

