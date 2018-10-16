NEET MDS 2019 Application Begins Online @ Nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examination (NBE) has begun the application process for NEET MDS 2019 exam. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to MDS programme. It is a single-window entrance examination for admission to MDS programme and no other entrance exam will be conducted either on state level or institution level. The application process began today and will end on November 6, 2018 at 11:55 pm. NEET MDS 2019 exam will be conducted on December 14, 2018.

NEET MDS 2019 General Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/ recognised dental college.

Note: Candidates are advised to read the information brochure for detailed eligibility criteria.

NEET MDS 2019 Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website for NBE (www.nbe.edu.in).

The NEET- MDS 2019 Exam fee is Rs. 2750 for SC/ST/PWD (PH) candidates and Rs. 3750 for General/OBC candidates.

The following sequence shall be observed while filling the online application form for exams:

Fill the registration form for obtaining User ID and Password. User ID and password will be then, sent through SMS and Email. Fill the application form and upload your photograph & signature. Choose your test city. Make payment of fees. Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

Click here for more Education News