NEET MDS 2018: Application Process Begins At Nbe.edu; Exam On January 7, 2018

NEET MDS 2018: Application Process Begins At Nbe.edu; Exam On January 7 New Delhi: National Board of Education (NBE) has begun the application process for NEET MDS 2018. The online registration began on October 31, 2017 and will continue till November 27, 2017 (till 11:59 pm). The exam will be conducted on January 7, 2018. NEET MDS is conducted nation-wide for selection of candidates for admission to PG MDS courses offered at Dental colleges and institutes as per under Dentists Act, 1948. It is the single entrance examination for all MDS Programmes.



Important Dates



Online Application begins: October 31, 2017

Online Application ends: November 27, 2017 (11:59 pm)

Exam date: January 7, 2018

Result declaration: By January 31, 2018



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who have a degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) from a university or institute recognized in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration is eligible to apply for the exam.



Candidate should also have completed one year of rotatory internship at an approved/recognized Dental college.



Candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement for any additional eligibility criteria.



Application Process



Candidates will have to go to NBE official website (www.nbe.edu.in). From the home page click on NEET MDS tab. Their candidate will have to register through the new registration link. To register candidate must have a valid email id and mobile number. After registration, candidates can login to their account and complete the application process.



The application fee for NEET MDS for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs. 2750 and for General and OBC category candidates is Rs. 3750.



