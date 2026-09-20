NEET Master Dental Surgery Counselling 2026: Choice Filling, Locking Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling and locking window for Round 2 of NEET (Master Dental Surgery) MDS Counselling 2026 tomorrow, September 21. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process must complete and lock their preferred choices within the prescribed deadline to be considered for seat allotment. According to the schedule, the choice filling process began on September 16, while choice locking started on September 19. The Round 2 seat allotment process will be conducted from September 21 to September 22, and the seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on September 23, 2026.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Check the following NEET MDS Round 2 counselling dates for upcoming events:

Registration and Payment: September 15 to 19, 2026

September 15 to 19, 2026 Choice Filling and Locking: September 16 to 21, 2026

September 16 to 21, 2026 Choice Locking: September 19 to 21, 2026

September 19 to 21, 2026 Seat Allotment Processing: September 21 to 22, 2026

September 21 to 22, 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Reporting/Joining: September 24 to 30, 2026

September 24 to 30, 2026 Verification and Sharing of Joined Candidates Data: October 1, 2026

NEET MDS Round 2 Counselling 2026: What Happens Next?

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 23, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the reporting and joining process between September 24 and September 30, 2026.

The MCC schedule also states that verification and sharing of joined candidates' data will be conducted on October 1, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete all required counselling steps within the specified timelines and regularly check the official MCC portal for further updates.