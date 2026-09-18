NEET Master Dental Surgery Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Direct Link

NEET MDC Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 2. Candidates seeking admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes can participate in the counselling process through the official MCC portal. As per the schedule, the registration and payment window will remain open from September 15 to September 19, 2026, while choice filling and locking will be conducted from September 16 to September 21, 2026. Candidates must complete the required steps within the specified deadlines to be considered for seat allotment in Round 2.

Click here: NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Link

NEET MDS Round 2 Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Registration and Payment: September 15 to 19, 2026

September 15 to 19, 2026 Choice Filling and Locking: September 16 to 21, 2026

September 16 to 21, 2026 Choice Locking: September 19 to 21, 2026

September 19 to 21, 2026 Seat Allotment Processing: September 21 to 22, 2026

September 21 to 22, 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Reporting/Joining: September 24 to 30, 2026

September 24 to 30, 2026 Verification and sharing of joined candidates data: October 1, 2026

How To Register For NEET MDS Round 2 Counselling 2026?

Candidates can register for NEET MDS by following the given steps provided:

Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Scroll down, in the candidate activity section, click on the "New Registration of MDS Counselling 2026" link.

Enter required information like roll number, password, security PIN and sign in.

Complete the registration and save the registration form for future use.

According to the counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will take place on September 21 and 22, 2026, followed by the Round 2 seat allotment result on September 23. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the reporting or joining process between September 24 and September 30, 2026.

The schedule covers 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Candidates should carefully check the official counselling instructions before completing their choices and other formalities.