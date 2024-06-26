NEET 2024 Retest Scorecards Likely To Be Released On June 30

The scorecards for the NEET UG retest are expected to be released on June 30. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the re-examination on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks due to a 'loss of time'. However, only 52% (813) of the 1,563 candidates took the retest last Sunday. The remaining 48% of candidates opted for their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

At the Chandigarh centre, two registered candidates did not attend the re-exam. At the Jhajjar centre, which came under scrutiny due to several top rankers emerging from there, 287 of the 494 candidates appeared for the re-exam.

The retest was taken by 291 candidates in Chhattisgarh, one in Gujarat, and 234 in Meghalaya.

NEET 2024 Re-Exam: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

On the homepage, select the NEET UG results link.

Input login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

This year's NEET UG exam was held on May 5, with more than 24 lakh candidates taking the exam. The initial results were declared on June 4. A total of 67 students secured a perfect score of 720, a record number in history. Six of the perfect scorers were from a particular centre in Faridabad, which created suspicions of possible irregularities.

The NEET-UG 2024 is under scrutiny due to paper leaks and other irregularities. Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported.

The Ministry of Education, after a review, has handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation.

The central government has also enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent unfair practices in public examinations.

The ministry has also set up a high-level committee of experts to ensure the transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations.

Experts will make recommendations on: