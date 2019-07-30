PIL Against Absence Of EWS Quota In Private Medical Colleges

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the state government on Tuesday

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the state government on Tuesday on a PIL challenging non-implementation of the 10 per quota for economically weaker section (EWS) in MBBS and BDS courses in private colleges in the ongoing admissions. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice R S Jha and Justice V K Shukla was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rahul Kumar Mishra, a journalist.

The court sought replies from the government and other respondents within four weeks, said the petitioner's lawyer Brahmanand Pandey.

The state medical education department has allotted seats in EWS quota in government medical and dental colleges as the counseling for admissions is underway, he said.

But there were no allocation of seats for EWS candidates in private medical and dental college admissions, he said.

Mr Mishra moved the court after the director of medical education did not act despite the lack of EWS quota in private MBBS and BDS colleges was pointed out, the lawyer said.

The General Administration Department of the state government had issued a circular on July 2, 2019, directing all educational institutions except the minority-run ones to implement the 10 per cent EWS reservation, advocate Pandey said.

Other respondents in the PIL are the Union government, the Medical Council of India, the director, MP Medical Education, and all the private medical and dental colleges.

