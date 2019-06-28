NEET 2019 Counselling Result Date Released

NEET Counselling 2019: MCC has released the complete schedule for NEET All India counselling

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally released the complete NEET counselling schedule post extension of registration dates. The registration and choice-locking process is over. The Committee will process seat-allotment till June 30, 2019 and then release the first allotment list on July 1. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round have to report for admission between July 1 and July 6.

The registration process for second round of NEET counselling will begin on July 9 and conclude on July 11, 2019. The payment facility will be available till 12 noon on July 11.

Choice locking facility for second counselling will be available on July 12 after 3:00 pm. Seat allotment processing will be done from July 13 to July 15. The seat allotment result for second round of NEET counselling will be released on July 15.

The admission process based on second allotment list will be conducted from July 15 to July 22.

Seats which remain vacant after the second round of NEET counselling will be transferred to State Quota on July 23. State authorities will conduct counselling and seat allotment process for these All India Quota seats. If these seats remain vacant even after State NEET counselling is over, then MCC will conduct a mop-up counselling for such seats.

Exit Exam For MBBS, Increased Seats For Medical Education: Draft National Education Policy

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.