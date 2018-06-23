NEET 2018 Counselling: Madras High Court Makes Aadhaar Mandatory In Tamil Nadu Madras High Court yesterday made it clear that Aadhaar card and its photocopy are compulsory during counselling to medical admissions in Tamil Nadu.

The court has now directed medical education authorities who are overseeing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-based state-wise counselling in Tamil Nadu to insist on production of Aadhaar cards.



In March this year, the Supreme Court has directed the CBSE to not make the twelve-digit identification number mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all-India exams. In its initial notification, the CBSE had asked the applicants to fill-in Aadhaar details.



Earlier, according to Press Trust of India, a committee of advocates and government officials informed the court that a random verification of nativity certificates presented by 296 students admitted to MBBS in last academic year in the state through NEET under CBSE category were found to be issued without any inquiry or scrutiny.



G Karthikeyan, assistant solicitor general (ASG), sought time to get the details of the persons who applied in Tamil Nadu as well as in other states, reported PTI.



"It is stated that in all other states Aadhaar number of the student has to be provided in the application itself," the judge said after hearing the ASG and counsel for petitioners.



This has been confirmed by various counsel saying that other states have made it compulsory to give Aadhaar number of the respective candidates, the judge said.



"To confirm that the genuine state candidates are benefited under the state quota", the court also said, "It is appropriate to make the production of Aadhaar card and a photocopy of it compulsory at the time of counselling".



By this method, students from other states could be prevented from getting the benefit under the state quota, the judge said.



Therefore, the authorities are directed to inform the candidates who have applied for medical admission to produce their Aadhaar card and its photocopy at the time of admission, he said.



The necessity as per this order about bringing the Aadhaar card should be published by authorities on websites and by way of news reports within two days so that candidates get to know about the production of Aadhaar cards in advance, the judge said.



The matter will be heard further after two weeks.



(With PTI Inputs)



