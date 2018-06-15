NEET 2018: Tamil Nadu State Medical Admission Counselling Process Underway National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 based counselling process in Tamil Nadu started on June 11.

New Delhi: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 based counselling process in Tamil Nadu started on June 11. Amidst the process is underway, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed issue of notice to both the Centre and the State for filing of counter-affidavits regarding concern over at least 49 "errors" creeping into the Tamil version of the NEET 2018 question paper. Sale of applications for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu offered by government and self-financing medical colleges will end on June 18, at 5 pm.



Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling process for undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses comes under all India quota this week.



The application forms are available at the official websites (tnmedicalselection.org or tnhealth.org). According to reports, the interested candidates may buy the application forms at counters opened in all the government medical colleges.



Out of the total 13,26,725 candidates, 24,720 students had registered themselves to appear the NEET 2018 exam in Tamil language.



Out of the total 1,20,000 students registered for NEET 2018 from Tamil Nadu, 1,14,602 students had appeared in the exam which was held on May 6 and 45,886 students qualified, which is one of the lowest in the passing percentange state-wise.



A total of 13,26,725 candidates had registered in the NEET exam while 12,69,922 candidates appeared in the exam and 7,14,562 candidates qualified in the exam.



Last date for receipt of filled in application is June 19, 5.00 pm.



According to the schedule, expected date for declaration of rank list is June 28, 2018.



First phase of counselling will be held from July 7, 2018 to July 10, 2018.



Second phase of counselling will be held from July 22, 2018 to July 24, 2018.



According to Tamil Nadu counselling notification, application for admission to MBBS/BDS Degree Courses 2018-2019 session under Management Quota of Self-Financing Medical/Dental Colleges will be available in all Government Medical Colleges and Tamil Nadu Government Dental College.



The Tamil Nadu medical counselling notification also said that any change or modification and relevant information pertaining to this admission process will be made available immediately on the websites: www.tnhealth.org, www.tnmedicalselection.org.



Rank List will be available only on the official websites. Results will not be communicated individually.



