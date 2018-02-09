NEET 2018 Application Process Begins; CBSE Says Aadhaar Mandatory CBSE released the official notification for national Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses 2018 yesterday. The online application process has started and will end on March 9, 2018.

Some important points about Aadhar requirement at the time of NEET 2018 application: For all such candidates who are Indian citizens and ordinary residents of India, Aadhaar Number is mandatory for the online application of NEET(UG), 2018.

Students belonging to J&K, Assam and Meghalaya are not required to provide their aadhaar details.

For NRIs, Aadhaar or Passport Number is required for NEET(UG), 2018 application process.

For Foreign Nationals, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI's), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO's), Passport Number is mandatory to apply for NEET(UG), 2018.

At the time of filling application form NEET(UG), 2018, the candidates will have to enter their AADHAAR number, name, date of birth & gender and give their consent to CBSE to validate the information provided by them with the UIDAI's database. In case, these particulars do not match, the candidate will not be able to fill the application form of NEET(UG), 2018. Therefore, the candidates are advised to ensure that their AADHAAR card has correct details of their name, date of birth and gender as per school records. If there is some mismatch in these details, the candidates should immediately get it corrected in AADHAAR data or school records, as the case may be.



