NEET 2018 Answer Key: CBSE To Release Answer Key, OMR Tomorrow @ Cbseneet.nic.in

CBSE NEET answer key will be released on May 25 @ cbseneet.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2018: How to download

The CBSE will display the Answer Key, Images of OMR and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates and Test Booklet Code of the candidates from May 25, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Examination, the official organizer of the national level medical entrance examination - NEET 2018 - held the test on May 6 . The Candidates may able check the NEET Answer Key, scanned Images of their OMR Sheet and Responses and the Test Booklet Code by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website from May 25.According to a statement from CBSE, the candidates willing to challenge the Answer Key, OMR grading of their OMR Sheet and Test Booklet Code may raise objections by paying processing charges of Rs 1000/- per Answer Key/ per response/Test Booklet Code."Only online challenges within due period as mentioned above and with processing charges will be considered. Processing charges are non refundable,"said the statement.The board also said the decision of the CBSE in the matter will be final.The window for display of the NEET Answer Keys and challenge process will remain open till May 27.Follow the steps given here to download your NEET answer keys:- Go go NEET 2018 website, cbseneet.nic.in- Log into your account using user ID (Registration No.) and Password- Check NEET answer key CBSE held the NEET 2018 for 13.26 lakh candidates with the help of more than 4000 observers were deputed across the country at centres to oversee the examination. About 700 Board's officials were deputed in all 136 cities to control the examination at local level. For this examination, nearly 56000 rooms were arranged in 2255 centres. Nearly 2,00,000 persons were deputed by the schools for the conduct of NEET (UG).