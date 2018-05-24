NEET 2018 Answer Key: CBSE To Release Answer Key, OMR Tomorrow @ Cbseneet.nic.in

According to a statement from CBSE, the candidates willing to challenge the Answer Key, OMR grading of their OMR Sheet and Test Booklet Code may raise objections by paying processing charges of Rs 1000/- per Answer Key/ per response/Test Booklet Code.
"Only online challenges within due period as mentioned above and with processing charges will be considered. Processing charges are non refundable,"said the statement.
The board also said the decision of the CBSE in the matter will be final.
The window for display of the NEET Answer Keys and challenge process will remain open till May 27.
NEET Answer Key 2018: How to download
Follow the steps given here to download your NEET answer keys:
- Go go NEET 2018 website, cbseneet.nic.in
- Log into your account using user ID (Registration No.) and Password
- Check NEET answer key
CommentsCBSE held the NEET 2018 for 13.26 lakh candidates with the help of more than 4000 observers were deputed across the country at centres to oversee the examination. About 700 Board's officials were deputed in all 136 cities to control the examination at local level. For this examination, nearly 56000 rooms were arranged in 2255 centres. Nearly 2,00,000 persons were deputed by the schools for the conduct of NEET (UG).
