UPSC Releases NDA Written Exam Result; 7927 Qualify For SSB Interview

UPSC NDA 2019 written exam result released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the written exam for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019. Total 7927 candidates have qualified in the written examination. The UPSC NDA written exam was conducted on April 21, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now appear for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 143th Course and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will commence on January 2, 2020.

Candidates who appeared in the UPSC NDA and NA written exam can check their result on the official UPSC website.

UPSC NDA 2019 Written Exam Result Direct Link

Qualified candidates now need to register on the Indian Army recruitment website.

"Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dirrecruiting6-mod@nic.in."

Candidates will also have to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) at the time of their interview.

