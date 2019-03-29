NDA Admit Card 2019: UPSC Releases Hall Ticket @ Upsc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

NDA admit card can be accessed from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

NDA admit card 2019: UPSC or the Union Public Service Commission has released the NDA admit card 2019 for the the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy exam scheduled to be held on April 21 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course. NDA admit card can be accessed from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The official notification had mentioned that the Commission is expected to release the NDA admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission.

NDA Admit Card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your NDA admit card for the examination scheduled next month:

Step 1: Visit UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the left side (on desktop pages).

Step 3: Click on "E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC" link on next page

Step 4: Click on "DOWNLOAD" from next page

Step 5: Click on "Click Here" link on next page

Step 6: Click on "Yes" given on next page

Step 7: Click on "By Registration Id" or "By Roll Number" options

Step 8: On next page, enter your details and click "Submit"

Step 9: Download your NDA admit card from next page

NDA Admit Card 2019: Things to take care of before reaching the exam centres

Follow these rules if you are appearing for UPSC NDA exam:

Check the NDA admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately.

Mention your name, roll number,registration ID and name and year of the examination in all the correspondence with UPSC.

Bring NDA admit card (print out), along with the (original) photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the NDA Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

NDA admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

That entry into the NDA examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the forenoon session and 01:50 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter into the examination venue after closure of the entry.

Read the "Rules/Instructions for the Examination" available on the upsc website https://upsc.gov.in and "Poster containing instructions" displayed outside the Examination Hall.

Mobile Phones, Calculators or any of the IT Gadgets are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted.

There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate.

Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated.

