UPSC NDA CDS: Admit Cards Released For National Defence Academy, Combined Defence Services

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) and Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UPSC to download their hall tickets. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the admit card. The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card and take a printout as UPSC will not issue any paper admit card. Candidate, who fail to produce their e-admit card for checking at the allotted venue, will not be allowed to take the examination. The applicants are required to preserve the admit card until the declaration of the final result of the exam.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2024 and CDS Admit Card.

Step 3: Enter your login credential.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details and save it.

Step 6: Print a copy for future reference.

The UPSC NDA 2 exam is conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA and Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC). The exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Number of Vacancies To Be Filled

Total: 395



National Defence Academy

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

Air Force

Flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non-Tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 (including 7 for female candidates)

