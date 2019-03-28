UPSC To Release Admit Cards For NDA Exam Next Week

UPSC Admit Card For NDA Exam To Be Released Soon: Important Points

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy exam on April 21 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course. The admit cards for the exam will be released next week. As per the official notification the Commission is expected to release the admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission.

NDA Exam Syllabus

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for the interview. Such candidates will appear before the Services Selection Board for intelligence and personality test where they will be assessed on Officers potentiality.

Those who have applied for the Air Force will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

