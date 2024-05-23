NCHMJEE 2024: Answer Key Released For Hotel Management Entrance Examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) - 2024. The answer keys are available on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the key may challenge the same by filling an online application form. They will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for challenging one question. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. The deadline to challenge the answer key is May 25 upto 11:50 pm.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. In case, the panel finds that the challenges are correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, result will be prepared and declared.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges will be final and no further communication will be entertained. The key finalised after the challenge will be final."

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024) was conducted by NTA in 99 cities and 121 centres across the country on May 11, 2024. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.