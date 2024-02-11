Applications Invited For Hotel Management Entrance Exam, Check Pattern, Other Details

NCHM JEE 2024: The examination will be conducted in online mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2024). Aspiring candidates can now fill out the registration form by visiting the official website. The registration began on February 9 with a deadline set for March 31. Additionally, the NTA has announced the exam date for NCHM JEE 2024, which is scheduled for May 11 and will be conducted in online mode. The application correction window is slated to open from April 2 to 5.



NCHMCT JEE 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of NCHMCT at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

Register on the website with your email ID, and mobile number, and create a secure password.

Confirm your account by clicking the confirmation link in the email sent to you.

Sign in to your account with the provided credentials.

Provide your application number and password to enter your account.

Complete the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and proceed to pay the application fee.

Download and save a hard copy for future reference.

NCHMCT JEE 2024: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, payable through various online modes.

Administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NCHMCT JEE is a national-level examination for individuals interested in pursuing hotel management studies. It is an annual exam enabling admission to 24 institutions across the country. Conducted in English and employing an online format, NCHM JEE offers convenience and accessibility for aspiring hotel management professionals.

NCHM JEE 2024: Examination Structure

Mode of NCHMCT JEE Exam: Computer-based

Duration of examination: 180 minutes

Question type: Objective

Language of examination: English

NCHMCT JEE 2024: Section-Wise Number Of Questions

English Language: 60

Aptitude for Service Sector: 50

General Knowledge & Current Affairs: 30

Reasoning & Logical Deduction: 30

Numerical Ability & Scientific Aptitude: 30

NCHMCT JEE 2024: Marking Scheme