National Common Entrance Test 2026 Result Out: Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the NCET 2026 Result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) can now check and download their scorecards online using their application credentials. The exam was conducted on 17 and 18 April 2026 for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by participating institutions across the country.

Students can now visit the official portal and access their scorecards. The result contains important details such as marks obtained, percentile score, and qualifying status.

Direct Link to Download Scorecard

How to Download NCET 2026 Scorecard?

Visit the official NCET website at exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/.

Click on the "NCET 2026 Result" link available on the homepage.

Enter the Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Complete the security verification and click on Submit.

The NCET 2026 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and save it.

Take a printout for future admission-related activities.

Details Mentioned on NCET 2026 Scorecard

After downloading the NCET 2026 Result, candidates should carefully check the information available on the scorecard. The document generally includes:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Subject-wise Marks

Overall Score

Percentile Score

Qualifying Status

Category Details

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the National Testing Agency for clarification.

What After NCET 2026 Result?

The admission process for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is expected to begin soon. Participating institutions will release their counselling schedules and admission guidelines based on NCET scores.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for counselling updates, seat allotment information, and document verification schedules. Keeping all academic documents, identity proofs, and scorecards ready will help ensure a smooth admission process.