National Common Entrance Test 2026: Check Eligibility, Deadline, Exam Date

NCET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the academic session 2026-27.

The ITEP programme, a dual-major programme, will be offered by selected central and state universities and institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

NCET 2026 will be conducted nationwide in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 13 mediums.

NCET 2026: Key Details

Online submission of application form February 12 to March 10, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Last date for successful fee transaction through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI March 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Correction window for application particulars March 12 to March 14, 2026 Announcement of examination city To be announced on the website Date of Examination April 7, 2026 (Friday) Tentative (The date is subject to change based on the declaration of the election schedule.) Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be announced on the official websites: nta.ac.in, exams.nta.nic.in/ncet

Admission and counselling process

Candidates appearing for NCET 2026 will participate in the counselling/admission process conducted by the respective central/state universities and institutions (including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges) that have been granted recognition by NCTE to offer ITEP for the academic session 2026-27.

Institutions may fill vacant seats, if any, from the pool of NCET-qualified candidates as per their admission guidelines.

For details regarding the Scheme of Examination, eligibility criteria, and other relevant information, candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin of NCET 2026 available on the NTA website: exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/.

Important Instructions

Candidates can apply for NCET 2026 only through the online mode at exams.nta.nic.in/ncet. Applications submitted in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application form should be submitted by a candidate.

Submission of multiple application forms will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin and on the official website. Non-compliance may lead to disqualification.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians, as all communication from NTA will be sent to the registered e-mail address and mobile number only.

In case of any difficulty while applying for NCET 2026, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates regarding the examination.