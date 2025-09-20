NCERT Offers Free Board Exam Preparation For Classes 11, 12, Enrolment Opens On Sept 22

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced free online courses for Class 11 and 12 students through its SWAYAM portal, aimed at supporting their board exam preparation. The registration process will begin on September 22, 2025.

According to the official schedule, students can enroll for these courses until February 20, 2026. The last date to register for the examination is March 2, 2026, and the final assessment will be conducted on March 3, 2026.

The initiative covers core subjects such as Economics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and others. Experienced NCERT faculty will deliver the courses, which are designed to provide conceptual clarity and in-depth understanding of the syllabus. Each course will run for 24 weeks, making it a comprehensive aid alongside classroom teaching.

Subjects Offered

Class 11: Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Physics, Psychology, Sociology

Class 12: Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, Sociology

The learning modules have been divided into smaller, easy-to-follow units, allowing students to study at their own pace. The online format is particularly aimed at reaching learners in remote areas.

Key Dates

Enrollment begins: September 22, 2025

Enrollment ends: February 20, 2026

Last date for exam registration: March 2, 2026

Final assessment: March 3, 2026

Students securing 60% or above in the final evaluation will be awarded a certificate of completion by NCERT. Interested students and parents can visit the SWAYAM portal for registration links, course details, and subject structures.