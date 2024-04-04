New Textbooks For Classes 3, 6 To Be Available By April End, Mid-May: NCERT

NCERT is set to introduce new textbooks only for Classes 3 and 6 in the Academic Year 2024-25.

In a significant announcement on Thursday, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) disclosed the release dates of new textbooks for classes 3 and 6. The NCERT stated that textbooks for Class 3 will be available by the last week of April, and for Class 6, by mid-May.

Furthermore, it stated that 1.21 crore copies of the 2023-2024 editions of textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, and 12 had been released nationwide.

To facilitate teachers in preparing Class 6 students for the updated curriculum, a bridge course for Class 6 has been made available on the NCERT portal.

"NCERT will introduce new textbooks following the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, only for Classes 3 and 6 in the Academic Year 2024-25. The printed version of Class 3 textbooks is slated for release by the last week of April 2024, followed by Class 6 textbooks in mid-May 2024," said the CBSE chairperson.

"Buffer stock for Classes 4, 5, 9, and 11 is ready. Digital copies of all NCERT textbooks are freely available on the NCERT portal, DIKSHA, and ePathshala portal and app," NCERT said in a post on the microblogging platform X.

"The additional quantity of books for these classes will be made available regularly," it added.

For Classes 4, 5, 9, and 11, a buffer stock of 27.58 lakh books has been released. With the new print order of 1.03 crore copies for these classes, availability is expected by May 31, 2024, the NCERT said.

NCERT mentioned that the textbooks are accessible digitally on its portal, PM eVidya, and National Digital Library, allowing free downloads for all.