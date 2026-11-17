The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is expected to release its new Class 10 textbooks by the end of December 2026, giving schools and students enough time to prepare for the 2027-28 academic session. The updated books are being developed according to the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

New Class 10 Textbooks to Be Released in Phases

According to reports, NCERT will release the revised Class 10 textbooks in stages. Language textbooks such as Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu are likely to be available by the end of November 2026.

Textbooks for subjects including Physical Education, Vocational Education, and Art Education are expected to be released by the end of December. The early availability of these books will help schools that begin Class 10 lessons soon after completing the Class 9 syllabus. Students will also get extra time to understand the new content before the academic session starts in 2027.

NCERT to Train Around 60 Lakh Teachers

To support the implementation of the revised curriculum, NCERT is planning a large teacher training programme under its Reimagined NISHTHA initiative.

The council aims to train nearly 60 lakh teachers across the country. For this, about 60,000 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) will be prepared, who will then train teachers in different states and Union Territories.

The training will focus on updated teaching methods, competency-based learning, and new assessment practices so that teachers can effectively use the revised textbooks in classrooms.

What Will Be Different in the New Curriculum?

The revised Class 10 curriculum is based on the recommendations of NCF-SE 2023. Under the new framework, secondary education will include ten subject areas:

Three languages

Mathematics and Computational Thinking

Science

Social Science

Physical Education and Well-being

Art Education

Vocational Education

One interdisciplinary subject

For Class 10 students, the interdisciplinary subject will be Environmental Education, and NCERT is preparing new learning material for it.

With the revised textbooks and large-scale teacher training programme, NCERT aims to ensure a smooth implementation of the new curriculum from the 2027-28 academic session.