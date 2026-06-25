NCERT Says Kannada Textbook Doesn't Justify Vegetarianism, Explains 'Krishna'

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has responded to concerns raised in sections of the media regarding the title and content of the Grade 6 Kannada R3 textbook, stating that the book's name follows its policy of naming language textbooks after rivers of India and that its content promotes awareness about healthy eating rather than any specific dietary preference.

The NCERT clarified that the Kannada textbook has been named "Krishna" after the Krishna River, one of Karnataka's major rivers.

"It is to be noted that the Hindi textbook has been named as 'Ganga', the English textbook has been named as 'Kaveri', and the Urdu textbook has been named as 'Jamuna' (Yamuna). Similarly, the Kannada textbook has been named as 'Krishna'," NCERT said.

The council added that the approach is rooted in local culture and aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

"This approach is appropriate from a localised and cultural perspective, particularly in view of the emphasis laid in NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023 on rootedness, cultural connect, and meaningful contexts for learners," it said.

NCERT On Balanced Diet Chapter

Addressing concerns regarding references to food habits in the textbook, NCERT said the concept of a balanced diet has been adequately covered in Chapter 6, titled Health is Wealth.

"As far as the issue raised about the diet, it is stated that a balanced diet has been covered in Chapter 6 of this textbook. It is clearly mentioned in the introductory note of the chapter 'Health is Wealth' that for good health, a balanced diet, exercise and cleanliness are essential," the release said.

According to NCERT, the chapter explains that the body requires foods such as milk, green leafy vegetables, vegetables, fruits and other food items as part of a balanced daily diet. It also noted that the illustration on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

"The chapter also includes examples of healthy traditional foods from different states, thereby connecting balanced/healthy food with India's food diversity," it said.

'Nowhere Is Vegetarianism Justified'

NCERT rejected suggestions that the textbook promotes vegetarianism or discourages non-vegetarian food.

"Nowhere in the textbook is vegetarianism explained or justified, nor is non-vegetarian food opposed. The purpose of the chapter is to create awareness about healthy food items," the council said.

It added that the concept is further reinforced through activities and questions included in the chapter, including "What is a balanced diet?"

Reiterating its commitment to quality educational material, NCERT said it welcomes feedback from stakeholders.

"It is reiterated that NCERT is committed to providing students with high-quality teaching-learning material, including textbooks, and welcomes any suggestions and constructive criticism from all stakeholders to further improve its textbooks in line with the vision of NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023," the council said.