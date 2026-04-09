Academics Write To President Over NCERT Textbook Ban, Flag 'Threat To Academic Freedom'

A group of 51 academics and scholars has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking urgent intervention over the ban on an NCERT Class 8 textbook, raising concerns over what they describe as a threat to academic freedom following recent Supreme Court orders.

In the letter, the signatories flagged "far-reaching consequences for Indian education" after the Supreme Court banned a chapter from the NCERT textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" and directed institutions to disassociate from three contributors linked to the content.

Supreme Court Orders Under Scrutiny

The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's February 26 order banning a chapter titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society", which the court found "offending" and "prima-facie intended towards maligning the Indian Judiciary".

Subsequently, on March 11, after an unconditional apology from NCERT and identification of three members involved in drafting the chapter, the court directed governments and publicly funded institutions to "disassociate from these three members... forthwith".

The academics have questioned both decisions, arguing that the actions amount to excessive intervention.

'Judicial Overreach', 'Violation Of Natural Justice'

The letter argues that the Supreme Court may have exceeded its powers, noting that "in India, a book can be banned only by law," and adds that the action has raised broader concerns within academic circles.

It also raises objections to the action taken against the three contributors, stating that the punishment was imposed "without providing them with an opportunity to be heard," calling it a breach of principles of natural justice.

The signatories further state that such measures could violate the individuals' "Fundamental Rights to employment and livelihood guaranteed by our Constitution".

Concerns Over Impact On Education

Beyond legal questions, the group has warned of a broader impact on academic discourse and pedagogy.

They say the ban has "prevented educational experts, teachers and other stakeholders from objectively examining the contentious chapter" and has "stifled any public debate on challenges faced by the Judiciary".

The letter adds that the court's intervention in textbook content could "encroach upon academic freedom and create an atmosphere of intimidation which may strike fear among present or future educationists".

Appeal To President

The signatories have urged the President to step in and ask the Ministry of Education to take up the matter with the Supreme Court.

Among the key demands, they have called for withdrawal of the ban on the textbook, suggesting it be allowed online "without the chapter on the Judiciary".

They have also sought reversal of the action against the three contributors and recommended that educationists be included in any expert panel reviewing the content to ensure alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

Wider Debate On Academic Freedom

In a press release issued a day later, the group said the issue goes beyond the immediate controversy and touches upon the "long-term issue of academic freedom and the chilling effect" of such interventions.

The statement noted that the developments could impact the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and shape how future textbooks are written.

With the matter already under judicial consideration, the appeal adds a new dimension to the debate, placing the spotlight on the balance between judicial oversight and academic autonomy in India's education system.