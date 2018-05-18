NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland HSSLC, HSLC Result Expected Today At Nbsenagalnad.com

The marks sheet of the qualified candidates will be available with the board from May 18 to May 21, 2018. The heads of institution can collect the original documents and then duly distribute the same to the students.
The result will be available on online on the following websites: nbsenagaland.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com, exametc.com, knowyourresult.com.
Students who are not able to check their result on the above mentioned websites, can check their result through SMS. Students can send an SMS in the following format:
CommentsNB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
