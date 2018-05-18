NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland HSSLC, HSLC Result Expected Today At Nbsenagalnad.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 board examination today.

Updated: May 18, 2018 09:42 IST
New Delhi:  Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 board examination today. The NBSE result shall be declared in the afternoon today. The result will be announced on the board's official website. Apart form the result, the board will also release the provisional result gazette which will be made available to all the head of institution and on the board's official notice board. 

The marks sheet of the qualified candidates will be available with the board from May 18 to May 21, 2018. The heads of institution can collect the original documents and then duly distribute the same to the students. 

The result will be available on online on the following websites: nbsenagaland.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com, exametc.com, knowyourresult.com. 

Students who are not able to check their result on the above mentioned websites, can check their result through SMS. Students can send an SMS in the following format:

NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888

