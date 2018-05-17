NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Expected Tomorrow Nagaland Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2018 will be released tomorrow.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Expected Tomorrow New Delhi: Nagaland Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2018 will be released tomorrow. The result for both HSLC and HSSLC examination will be released in the afternoon. The result will be available on the website as well as through SMS. The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) had announced that it would announce the result for HSLC and HSSLC examination approximately 45 days after the last exam.



Students will also be able to check to their result through SMS. The process to check the result is given below:

NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888

RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888



. The overall pass percentage for HSSLC (Class 12) for Arts stream was 77.28%. The pass percentage for Science stream was 86.94% and for Commerce stream was 70.92%. The overall pass percentage for HSLC (Class 10) students was 70.19%.



Students who are not satisfied with their result have the provision to apply for rescrutiny. All such students would need to apply for rescrutiny within 15 days of the publication of the result.



Click here for more



