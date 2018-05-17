NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Expected Tomorrow

The NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2018 will be available on the following websites: nbsenagaland.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com, exametc.com, knowyourresult.com.
Students will also be able to check to their result through SMS. The process to check the result is given below:
NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
In 2017, the Nagaland Board exam result was announced on May 8. The overall pass percentage for HSSLC (Class 12) for Arts stream was 77.28%. The pass percentage for Science stream was 86.94% and for Commerce stream was 70.92%. The overall pass percentage for HSLC (Class 10) students was 70.19%.
CommentsStudents who are not satisfied with their result have the provision to apply for rescrutiny. All such students would need to apply for rescrutiny within 15 days of the publication of the result.
Click here for more Education News