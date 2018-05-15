Nagaland Class 10, 12 Results This Week; Check Date, Time

Nagaland class 10, 12 results will be available at nbsenagaland.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com, exametc.com, knowyourresult.com. Students can check the results by selecting the year of exam, result and course detail and by entering roll number.
Students can also receive their results through SMS:
NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
Students will receive the official documents in support of their result May 18, 2018. 'The heads of registered institutions are informed to collect the marksheets and other documents from May 18, 2018 afternoon to May 21, 2018. If the head of institution cannot come, dully authorized persons should be deputed to collect the same,' reads the official notification.
A total of 721 schools function in Nagaland, out of which majority are in Dimapur and State capital Kohima. A total of 18 colleges run in the State.
Last year, NBSE had declared the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 3, 2017.
On the other hand, Nagaland State Entrance Exam (NSEE) 2018 will be held on May 23, 2018 from 10 am to 1 pm. Admit cards for the same will be available from May 21 to May 22. Students shall have to collect the admit cards from the office of NBSE personally by paying Rs 600. 'As a proof of identity, the candidate must produce the original / photocopy of the admit card of the HSSLC or HSLC exam while collecting the NSEE admit card and also have it in their possession in the exam hall,' reads the official update.
