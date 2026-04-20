NBSE Class 10, 12th Result 2026: Nagaland Board To Announce Results This Week

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once declared, students can download it by visiting the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in.

According to reports, the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC Class 12) are expected to be announced by April 28. Last year, the results were declared on April 25 for classes 10 and 12.

The result will show important details like the student's name, roll number, school name and code, date of birth, subjects, marks in theory and practical exams, total marks, and whether the student has passed or not.

Students can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Go to the official website at nbsenl.edu.in .

. Click on the link for the NBSE HSLC or HSSLC Result 2026.

Enter your roll number or name as required.

Click on the submit button.

Once the result appears, download and save the scorecard for future reference.