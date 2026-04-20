Nagaland NBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely By April 24? Here's The Latest Update

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC - Class 10), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC - Class 12), and Class 11 promotional exam results by April 24, 2026, as per multiple media reports. However, the board has not issued any official confirmation yet. Based on past trends, students can anticipate the results by the end of this week.

Once declared, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

Re-evaluation Process

Following the declaration of Class 10 and 12 results, NBSE will release the schedule for re-evaluation and rechecking. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets through the official website.

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Download Provisional Marksheet?

Visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on the "NBSE HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026" or "NBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2026" link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Check Result Via SMS

Apart from the website, students can also access their NBSE Class 10 and 12 results via SMS. Send a message in the format:

NB10 for Class 10

NB12 for Class 12

to 56070.

The results will also be made available on the DigiLocker platform at digilocker.gov.in.

The Class 10 exams were held from February 13 to February 26, 2026 while the Class 12 exams ran from February 12 to March 9, 2026 in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 pm.