NBEMS Recruitment 2026 Starts Today: Apply For 53 Vacancies By July 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the online application process for its 2026 recruitment drive on July 7, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official NBEMS website till July 31, 2026.

The board had earlier planned to start the registration process sooner, but the dates were revised due to administrative reasons.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies across different posts. However, NBEMS has said that the number of vacancies may increase, decrease or even be withdrawn depending on the organisation's requirements.

Vacancy details

The recruitment includes the following posts:

Deputy Director (Medical): 2 posts

2 posts Junior Programmer: 1 post

1 post Junior Accountant: 4 posts

4 posts Stenographer: 7 posts

7 posts Junior Assistant: 39 posts, including one backlog vacancy for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should check the educational qualifications and age limit before applying.

Deputy Director (Medical): Recognised postgraduate medical qualification; maximum age 35 years.

Recognised postgraduate medical qualification; maximum age 35 years. Junior Programmer: BTech, BE, BCA or a degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics or an equivalent qualification; age should be below 27 years.

BTech, BE, BCA or a degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics or an equivalent qualification; age should be below 27 years. Junior Accountant: Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Statistics or Commerce; age should be below 27 years.

Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Statistics or Commerce; age should be below 27 years. Stenographer: Class 12 pass with shorthand and typing skills; age 18 to 27 years.

Class 12 pass with shorthand and typing skills; age 18 to 27 years. Junior Assistant: Class 12 pass with computer knowledge; age should be below 27 years.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and Unreserved (UR)categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 plus 18 per cent GST.

Candidates from the SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories and women candidates are exempt from paying the application fee. Bank processing charges, if applicable, will be charged separately.

How to apply

Once the application window opens, candidates can apply by following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website.

website. Click on the recruitment link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NBEMS will announce the date of the recruitment examination separately on its official website.