NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Registration Starts July 7 For 53 Vacancies

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the schedule for its recruitment drive announced through the notification dated June 2, 2026. The online application process, which was earlier scheduled to begin before, will now start from July 7, 2026 due to administrative reasons.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official NBEMS website until July 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53 vacancies across various Group B and Group C posts.

The available posts include 2 vacancies for Deputy Director (Medical), 1 for Junior Programmer, 4 for Junior Accountant, 7 for Stenographer and 39 for Junior Assistant. NBEMS has also mentioned that the number of vacancies may change depending on requirements.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must fulfil the required educational qualifications and age limits.

For the Deputy Director (Medical) post, applicants must have a recognised postgraduate medical qualification and should not be more than 35 years old. For the Junior Programmer position, candidates need qualifications such as BTech, BE, BCA, or degrees related to Computer Science, Information Technology or Electronics.

Candidates applying for Junior Accountant should have a bachelor's degree with Mathematics, Statistics or Commerce. For the Stenographer post, a Class 12 qualification along with shorthand and typing skills is required. Junior Assistant applicants must have passed Class 12 and should have computer knowledge.

Application fee

Candidates from General, OBC and UR categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 plus 18% GST. SC, ST, PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. Additional bank charges may apply.

Selection process

The selection process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT) Stage I followed by a Computer Knowledge/Skill Test (Stage II) for applicable posts. There will be no interview for Group B and Group C positions.

How to apply

Once the application window opens, candidates can visit the official NBEMS website, register with their details, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee (if applicable), and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details before final submission, as changes will not be allowed later. The recruitment exam date will be announced separately by NBEMS on its official website.