NBEMS Issues Leave Rules For Postgraduate Medical Trainees

National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released a set of guidelines for postgraduate trainees to follow while seeking leaves from institutions. The purpose of NBEMS Leave Rules is to establish guidelines and procedures for managing leave for trainees registered with NBEMS to undergo PG medical training at NBEMS accredited institutions.



As per the official website of the NBEMS, "Every programme of the NBEMS requires a mandatory period of training which must be completed in order to be eligible to take the Exit Examination. NBEMS trainees must take utmost care to complete their training well within the cut-off date in order to be eligible to take the Exit Examination."



As per the leave entitlement issued by the board, NBEMS trainees are entitled to a maximum of 30 days of leave per year of training. This is the ‘eligible leave' for each NBEMS trainee. In addition, a candidate is entitled to a weekly / duty off during his / her training. However, when a candidate is on leave, the weekly / duty off will be included in the leave taken by the candidate.



Maternity leave should be granted to female trainees in accordance with Central or State Government policies applicable to the training institute. There is no provision of extension of maternity leave beyond permissible period or grant of Child Care Leave (CCL) in the NBEMS training programme.



Trainees are not permitted to take any study leave or any employment or enroll for any other academic course during the leave period.



Any leave availed by an NBEMS trainee other than the eligible leave (30 days per year) will lead to extension of NBEMS training. This extension would be equal to the number of days of excess leave availed by the trainees. The extension of training period cannot be compensated by way of working extra hours on working days or by working on holidays.

